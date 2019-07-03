PATCH Diane Julie 'Bluebells Florist'

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Diane who passed away peacefully on 22nd June, aged 56 years, at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, after a short illness.



Beloved and treasured wife of Andrew, cherished daughter of Eric and the

late Margaret, much loved sister of Debbie, a loving daughter-in-law,

sister-in-law, Auntie and a good

friend to many, Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Service will be held at

St. Peters Church, Holton-le-Clay on Tuesday 16th July at 11am, followed by a committal at Grimsby Crematorium

at 12:20pm, of which

everyone is welcome.



Diane loved working as a Florist at Bluebells in the village of Holton-le-Clay so flowers are welcome.



Donations in lieu to the

Amethyst Ward, Grimsby Hospital, please make cheques payable to 'Health Foundation' which may be passed to the Funeral Directors

on the day or will be received by

Lincolnshire Cooperative Services,

134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. Published in Louth Leader on July 3, 2019