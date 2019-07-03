|
PATCH Diane Julie 'Bluebells Florist'
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Diane who passed away peacefully on 22nd June, aged 56 years, at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, after a short illness.
Beloved and treasured wife of Andrew, cherished daughter of Eric and the
late Margaret, much loved sister of Debbie, a loving daughter-in-law,
sister-in-law, Auntie and a good
friend to many, Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Service will be held at
St. Peters Church, Holton-le-Clay on Tuesday 16th July at 11am, followed by a committal at Grimsby Crematorium
at 12:20pm, of which
everyone is welcome.
Diane loved working as a Florist at Bluebells in the village of Holton-le-Clay so flowers are welcome.
Donations in lieu to the
Amethyst Ward, Grimsby Hospital, please make cheques payable to 'Health Foundation' which may be passed to the Funeral Directors
on the day or will be received by
Lincolnshire Cooperative Services,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA.
Published in Louth Leader on July 3, 2019