FIDDLING Dennis Trish and Martin would like to thank family and friends for the cards and messages of sympathy and for the generous donations received in memory of Den.
A special thank you to the nurses and carers at Stewton House, to Chris McRae for delivering such a comforting service and to the Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service, Louth for their excellent funeral arrangements.
Finally, many thanks to Millfields Hotel, Grimsby for providing a superb buffet.
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 11, 2019