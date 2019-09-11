Home

FIDDLING Dennis Trish and Martin would like to thank family and friends for the cards and messages of sympathy and for the generous donations received in memory of Den.

A special thank you to the nurses and carers at Stewton House, to Chris McRae for delivering such a comforting service and to the Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service, Louth for their excellent funeral arrangements.

Finally, many thanks to Millfields Hotel, Grimsby for providing a superb buffet.
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
