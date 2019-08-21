|
FIDDLING Dennis Den Peacefully on 7th August 2019.
Dennis aged 86 years, passed away
in the tender care of Stewton
House Nursing Home, Louth.
The beloved husband of the late Sheila and very precious dad of Patricia and Martin. A dear father in law to Dave
and Penny and much loved grandad
of Matthew, James and Kara.
Dennis was a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle and cousin and over the years a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Grimsby Crematorium on Tuesday
27th August 2019 at 11.40am.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, payable to "CRUK" or "Stewton House Residents Fund"
can be left after the Service, via
our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 21, 2019