|
|
|
SANDWITH David On the 5th March 2019, David,
aged 74 years, passed away,
peacefully at Grimsby Hospital
with his loving wife at his side.
Beloved husband of June, much loved father of Marcus and James and
grandfather of Sophia, Joshua, Alex, Emilia, Casper, Kian and Artin, and a
good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St James' Church, Louth, on
Friday 15th March 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations made payable to Cancer Research UK
may be sent direct to the charity,
or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeral Care,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More