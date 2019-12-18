|
|
|
Gowler David William David, of Sutton on Sea passed
away peacefully surrounded by
his family, aged 88 years.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
David will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, but
donations, if desired to North
Cotes Heavy Horse Centre.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019