Kettle Funeral Directors
110 Kidgate
Louth, Lincolnshire LN11 9BX
01507 600 710
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
15:30
Saint James' Church
Louth
David Ewing Notice
EWING David Passed away peacefully on 2nd August at the Beeches Care Home in Louth
where he was well cared for.
Will be fondly missed by Stuart, Melanie, Nancy, Evie, Charlie
and all who knew him.
A service will be held at
Saint James' Church, Louth on
Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 3.30pm.
The family request that an item of floral clothing be worn or a flower.
Donations in memory of David to be sent to Dementia UK, 7th Floor,
One Aldgate, London, EC3N 1RE.
All enquiries to Louth Funeralcare (inc. Kettle Funeral Directors) 110 Kidgate,
Louth, LN11 9BX. Tel - 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
