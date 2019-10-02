|
Robinson Dave Dave, of Huttoft.
Passed away peacefully on the
15th of September 2019 aged 78 years. A much loved husband to the late Nadia Robinson. A dear dad to Julie, Simon, Mandy and Bob and an adored grandad to Shaun, Dan, Jase, Elz and Lewis and great grandad to Ryder and Brock.
Dave will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th October at 2pm.
No flowers please but donations if desired payable to
Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019