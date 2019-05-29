|
|
|
WEBB Colin It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Colin who passed away peacefully on 8th May aged 66 years.
Loving husband to Janet. Devoted dad to Jason, Allister, Rachael and Ben.
A brother, uncle and a good friend whose humour will be sadly missed.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Healthtree Foundation (Amethyst Ward), Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Scartho Road, Grimsby DN33 2BA or can be left in the donation box bearing his name at the service.
A celebration of his life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 3rd June at 11am
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate Louth, LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on May 29, 2019
