Colin Smith

Colin Smith Notice
SMITH Colin Edward The family wishes to announce the sudden passing of Colin on
3rd December aged 76 years.
A very dear brother of Valerie,
the late Ron, Beryl and Don,
he was also a much loved uncle
who will be fondly remembered.
A celebration of his life will take place
at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
2nd January at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations in Colin's memory for The Ark can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019
