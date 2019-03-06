|
Rickett Colin David Of Woodhall Spa
(formerly Louth).
Sadly passed away surrounded by friends and family on 22nd February 2019.
Much loved husband, devoted father to his children and cherished
by his grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take at Boston Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 11.30am, wake to follow at Abbey Lodge Inn, Woodhall Spa. No flowers please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
