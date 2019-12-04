|
DODGE Colin After a short illness, Colin passed away on 30th November, aged 63 years.
Dear husband of the late Patricia. Loving dad to Sarina and Linda. Devoted grandpa, father in law,
brother and uncle,
he will be sadly missed.
A celebration of his life will take
place at Louth Methodist Chapel
on Friday 13th December 2019 at 2pm,
followed by a committal at
London Road Cemetery.
Donations in Colin's memory for
British Heart Foundation
can be left at the service.
All enquiries to
Kettle Louth, 110 Kidgate, Louth
LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 4, 2019