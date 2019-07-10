|
STUBBS Christopher It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden death at home of Chris on 20th June 2019, aged 74 years.
Devoted husband of Mavis,
much loved father of Rachel, Sarah and Matthew, cherished father in law of Julian and Madelaine, proud and treasured grandfather of Madeleine, Daisy, Max and Benjamin.
Chris, a true family man, will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Louth on Wednesday 24th July 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made in Chris' memory to "LNAACT" can be left after the service, via our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019