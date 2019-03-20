|
WRIGHT (formerly Chapman)
Christine Mary Peacefully on
11th March 2019 in the loving care of The Wolds Care Home,
Louth, with loving family at her bedside, Christine aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bernard and Albert, loving mum of Derek and the late Stuart and mother of Tricia, dearly loved mother-in-law of Sue,
dear step-mum of Jan & Andy,
Linda and the late Alan and a
special nana and grandma.
A service to celebrate
Christine's life will be held
in the Grimsby Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 11.40am. Floral tributes in her memory will be received by:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Telephone (01472) 250150
www.nearandnear.com
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
