CASTLEDINE Charles
'Keith' Suddenly passed away on
Saturday 8th June, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Ian and Gail.
Grandad to Gemma and Emily,
great grandad to Reece.
He also leaves his dearest sister, Pam
and brother-in-law, Alan.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to
"The Ark" or
"Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
