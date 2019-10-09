|
|
|
DAVY Cecily It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of
Cecily who passed away peacefully on 1st October 2019.
A special aunt and great aunt and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
A funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Legbourne on Thursday 17th October at 1pm followed by a committal at Alford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for All Saints' Church
can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettles,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9PB or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 9, 2019