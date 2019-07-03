Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
15:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Crofts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Crofts

Notice Condolences

Carol Crofts Notice
CROFTS Carol Peacefully passed away on
20th June 2019, aged 71 years.

Much loved wife of the late Alan,
mum of Liz and Vickie,
nana to John, Charlie and Ruby,
mother in law of Darren.

The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 3.00pm.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, made payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
or "British Heart Foundation" can be left after the Service, via our
online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.