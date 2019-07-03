|
|
|
CROFTS Carol Peacefully passed away on
20th June 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved wife of the late Alan,
mum of Liz and Vickie,
nana to John, Charlie and Ruby,
mother in law of Darren.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 3.00pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, made payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
or "British Heart Foundation" can be left after the Service, via our
online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 3, 2019