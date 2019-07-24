Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Scunthorpe
2 Bottesford Road
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN16 3HE
01724 843 150
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
Byron Cook Notice
COOK Byron Stanley Peacefully whilst surrounded by his loving family and friends, Byron passed away at home on 17th July 2019,
aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of Hilary,
a loving and proud father of Sarah and Beverley, father in law of Toby and Michael and a grandfather to Zak, Francis and Stanley,
a dear brother of Barbara.
A service to celebrate Byron's life will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on 2nd August at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request, however donations in memory of Byron may be left after the ceremony to Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Scunthorpe.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe,
DN16 3HE, Tel: 01724 843150
Published in Louth Leader on July 24, 2019
