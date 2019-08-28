|
|
|
Wing Commander Brian Weaver OBE RAF Ret'd Passed away peacefully on 16th August 2019 aged 84 years, with loving wife Marie by his side.
Brian leaves three loving Children,
two Brothers and a Sister,
ten Grandchildren and
three Great-Grandchildren.
Brian will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of Brian will be held at St Wilfred's Church, Alford, on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 12pm followed by Alford Crematorium.
No floral tributes by request please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 28, 2019