Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Steele

Notice Condolences

Brian Steele Notice
STEEL Brian Sadly passed away on 12th June 2019, much loved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, former resident of Muckton and lecturer at Riseholme (James Street) Agricultural College.

Brian's funeral will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust" or "Sailability Covenham" would be most welcome, these can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.