STEEL Brian Sadly passed away on 12th June 2019, much loved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, former resident of Muckton and lecturer at Riseholme (James Street) Agricultural College.
Brian's funeral will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust" or "Sailability Covenham" would be most welcome, these can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019