Frankum Bob Sadly died on 9th October 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved father and grandfather.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 1pm.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, payable to "British Heart Foundation"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
