COOPER Bill Peacefully passed away on
9th June 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Phyllis,
father of Gary, Ronald and David
and grandfather.
The Funeral Service is to take place at
St Mary's Church, North Somercotes followed by interment in the churchyard on
Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 1.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, made payable to
"Macmillan Cancer Support"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth
LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
