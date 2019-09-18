Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Smith

Notice Condolences

Beryl Smith Notice
SMITH Beryl Elizabeth
Née Dennis Of Mablethorpe, passed away peacefully on 8th September 2019.
Treasured Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe on
Monday 30th September at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Alford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to 'Lindsey Blind Society'.
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.