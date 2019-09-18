|
|
|
SMITH Beryl Elizabeth
Née Dennis Of Mablethorpe, passed away peacefully on 8th September 2019.
Treasured Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe on
Monday 30th September at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Alford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to 'Lindsey Blind Society'.
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019