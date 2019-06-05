|
|
|
Biglin Beryl Passed away peacefully
on 22nd May 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dave,
loving mum to Julie,
mum- in-law to Don,
nan to Daniel & Jo and
Great nan to Harry, Charley,
Josh and Paige.
Beryl will be sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June 2019, at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, in memory of Beryl are to be made payable to "Edward Baxter"
(These will then benefit The Residents Fund at The Grove Care Home)
Donations may be left after the
service or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service
2 Market Place,
Horncastle
LN9 5HD
Published in Louth Leader on June 5, 2019
