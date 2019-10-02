|
|
|
WOODS Barrie Peacefully passed away on
22nd September 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Florence, much loved dad of Guy, Philip and Charlotte,
treasured grandad of Hugh, Katie, Alice and Alex, and father in law to Gabi, Catherine and Lee.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
10th October 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019