Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Woods

Notice Condolences

Barrie Woods Notice
WOODS Barrie Peacefully passed away on
22nd September 2019, aged 79 years.

Beloved husband of Florence, much loved dad of Guy, Philip and Charlotte,
treasured grandad of Hugh, Katie, Alice and Alex, and father in law to Gabi, Catherine and Lee.

The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
10th October 2019 at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.