BOOBYER Barbara It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Barbara
who passed away peacefully on
2nd December, aged 72 years.
Dear wife of the late Ken.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and all that knew her.
A celebration of her life will take place at St James Church, Louth on Wednesday 18th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Barbara's memory
for Louth Hospital League
of Friends can be left at the service.
All enquiries to
Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019