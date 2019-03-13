|
ROBERTS Audrey On 28th March 2019, Audrey,
aged 86 years, passed away peacefully at The Wolds Care Home, Louth.
Widow of the late John Roberts and the late Donald Miller. Mother of Helen, Joanna and the late Richard. Nannie of Hanna, Adam and Hamish, great-grannie of William and Clara.
Much loved by us all.
The funeral service will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to "The Ark Animal Rescue & Retirement Home" (North Somercotes) may be sent direct to the charity or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth,
LN11 9BX. Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
