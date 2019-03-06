Home

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
Arthur Cole Notice
COLE Arthur Passed away peacefully at
Orchard House, Mablethorpe on
16th February, aged 94.
Father of Richard and David.
Grandad to Becky, Jenny, Louis and Melissa and Great Grandad to Joel.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 12th March at 2.00pm
at St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe, followed by private interment
at Trusthorpe.
Refreshments will be provided by the Conservative Club, Mablethorpe.
Family flowers only, donations to
"RNLI - Mablethorpe" and
"RAF Association - Mablethorpe".
A plate will be provided at the service and at the Conservative Club.
Enquiries c/o Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Service, Clifton House,
High Street, Mablethorpe LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
