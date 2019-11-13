|
|
|
DELVES Antony Spencer
"Digger"
EX RAF 1953 - 1989 It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Digger,
who passed away peacefully on
3rd November, aged 83,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Gwen.
Loving dad of Steve, Tracy and David.
A devoted grandad and great grandad, father in law, brother, uncle and a good friend to many, he will be sadly missed.
At his own request a private family funeral will be taking place. Donations in Digger's
memory can be made to LIVES via https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/digger-delves/
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 13, 2019