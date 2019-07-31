|
Adams Anne Peacefully passed away on
19th July 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved mum, grandma and
friend of many.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Saltfleet Methodist Chapel on
Monday 5th August 2019 at 2pm, followed by Committal at
Alford Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to
"Lincoln Baptist Church-LIFT" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 31, 2019