Stebbings Andrew
(Stebby) Karen, Martin and family would like
to express their grateful thanks
for the many cards, messages
and support received on the recent sudden passing of Andrew.
Special thanks to The Lincolnshire Coop for their excellent care and professional arrangements, to
Mr Michael Green for his comforting words and leadership of the
funeral service and to Louth Town
and Country Club for hosting refreshments afterwards.
The family wish to extend a
big thank you to all who donated
in memory of Andrew - the very generous sum of £605.74 was raised for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019