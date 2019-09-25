|
Stebbings Andrew
(Stebby) Passed away suddenly at home on
29th August 2019, aged 61 years.
Loving husband to Karen, dear
brother of Martin, cherished
son in law and beloved brother
in law, uncle and godfather.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "British Heart Foundation" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 25, 2019