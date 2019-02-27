|
|
|
MEIK Andrew
(Andy) On 20th February 2019,
Andy, aged 68 years sadly passed away.
Beloved husband of Samme,
much loved dad of
Jodie, Dan, Issy and Joe.
Devoted Grandad to
Masie, Harmony and Riannah.
A much loved son, brother,
uncle and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Andy's life will be
held at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations left at
the service will be used to
set up a trust fund.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX.
Tel: 01507 600710.
Please wear a splash of red.
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More