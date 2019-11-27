|
|
|
Ashwood Alice
Nee Archer After a short illness Alice has passed away peacefully in hospital on
9th November, aged 89.
Dear wife of the late Doug.
Loving mum to Neill, Andrew,
Sharon and Ian. A granny and nanna, mother in law and aunty, also a good friend and a demon bowler.
She will be very sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at
St Michael's Church, Louth on Thursday 28th November at 2pm followed by a committal at Grimsby Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers to
Louth Hospital (Archer Ward)
can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019