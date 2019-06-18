Home

DOWDS Noel. Treasured memories of a dear father who died 18th June 2018. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway and heartaches made a lane, we'd walk our way to heaven and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place, no one could ever fill. Lovingly remembered by his family circle.
Published in Ulster Star on June 18, 2019
