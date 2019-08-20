HANNA Francis James Gordan (Frankie). 1st. Anniversary of his passing 21st August. Greatly and always loved and sadly missed by all his family. Not how he died, but how he lived. Not what did he gain, but what did he give. These are the units to measure the worth of a man as a man regardless of his birth. Not what was his church nor what was his creed, but had he befriended those really in need. Was he ever ready with a word of good cheer, to bring back a smile, to banish a tear. Not what did the sketch in the newspaper say, but how many were sorry when he passed away. Published in Ulster Star on Aug. 20, 2019