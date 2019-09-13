Home

SELBY William (Bill) The family of the late Bill Selby would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to Rev Debbie van Welie for her comforting Service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for efficient funeral arrangements,
The Richmond Park Hotel for the catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. The retiral collection, which was gratefully received, raised £328 for The British Heart Foundation, in memory of Bill.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
