SELBY William Suddenly, whilst surrounded by his family, on August 30, 2019, William (Bill), in his 87th year, beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved dad of Fred and Isobel and a loving father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all
the family. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019