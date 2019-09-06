Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00
Carriden Parish Church
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:45
New Carriden Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William SELBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William SELBY

Notice Condolences

William SELBY Notice
SELBY William Suddenly, whilst surrounded by his family, on August 30, 2019, William (Bill), in his 87th year, beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved dad of Fred and Isobel and a loving father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all
the family. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.