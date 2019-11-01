|
|
|
DICKSON William (Bill) Janet and the family of the late Bill Dickson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to staff at FVRH and oncology team for their exceptional care over the years. Forth View Practice doctors and nurses for their medical care and attention, the Rev David Wandrum for his comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional services, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering. Many thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church and New Carriden Cemetery. Grateful thanks for the retiral donations received in aid of Prostate Cancer.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019