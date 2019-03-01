|
|
|
BENNIE William (Threemiletown)
After a short illness, quietly and bravely borne, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Billy, aged 81 years, loving husband to Liz, dear brother to Peter, bother-in-law to Marion, much loved uncle to John and Craig and a cherished great-uncle. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Wednesday, March 6, at 2 pm. Family flowers only. Donations will go to The British Heart Foundation and also Ward 107 at The Royal Infirmary.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More