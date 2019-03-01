Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Livingston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William BENNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William BENNIE

Notice Condolences

William BENNIE Notice
BENNIE William (Threemiletown)
After a short illness, quietly and bravely borne, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Billy, aged 81 years, loving husband to Liz, dear brother to Peter, bother-in-law to Marion, much loved uncle to John and Craig and a cherished great-uncle. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Wednesday, March 6, at 2 pm. Family flowers only. Donations will go to The British Heart Foundation and also Ward 107 at The Royal Infirmary.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.