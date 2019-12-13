Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Oliver Laidlaw WOOD

Notice Condolences

Thomas Oliver Laidlaw WOOD Notice
WOOD Thomas Oliver Laidlaw Peacefully, but suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Thomas, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia, loving and proud father of Richard and Suzanne, dear father-in-law of Bill and Frances and devoted and much loved papa of Ruaridh, Maeve, Kirsty, Laura and Amy. Funeral service at St Ninian's Craigmailen Parish Church, Falkirk Road, Linlithgow, EH49 7BQ, on Monday, December 16, at 11.30 am and thereafter at Kingscavil Cemetery, Edinburgh Road, Linlithgow, arriving at approximately 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -