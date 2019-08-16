|
McCONAGHIE
Sheila Sheila McConaghie (née Green), beloved wife of the late Arthur and dear mum and gran to the family, died peacefully, July 27, 2019. RIP. The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind condolences and support during this sad time. Grateful thanks for Mass cards, floral tributes and sympathy cards. Thanks also to all who attended Requiem Mass and paid their respects at the cemetery. Thanks to Canon Paul Kelly, for his comforting service, Robert Bennie & Sons, for efficient funeral arrangements and Linlithgow Rose Social Club and Linda Catherall for catering. Grateful thanks also to all who helped care for Sheila.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019