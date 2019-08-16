Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila McCONAGHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila McCONAGHIE

Notice

Sheila McCONAGHIE Notice
McCONAGHIE
Sheila Sheila McConaghie (née Green), beloved wife of the late Arthur and dear mum and gran to the family, died peacefully, July 27, 2019. RIP. The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind condolences and support during this sad time. Grateful thanks for Mass cards, floral tributes and sympathy cards. Thanks also to all who attended Requiem Mass and paid their respects at the cemetery. Thanks to Canon Paul Kelly, for his comforting service, Robert Bennie & Sons, for efficient funeral arrangements and Linlithgow Rose Social Club and Linda Catherall for catering. Grateful thanks also to all who helped care for Sheila.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.