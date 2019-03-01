Resources More Obituaries for Sandy PATERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandy PATERSON

Notice PATERSON Sandy The family of the late Sandy would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss.

Special thanks to Dr Pete Ward at the Richmond Practice for his care, Melanie Leckie for conducting the service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements,

The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous amount of £1100, raised in memory of Sandy, which will be shared between Strathcarron Hospice and the

Bo'ness Children's Fair Fund. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices