Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy PATERSON

Notice

Sandy PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Sandy The family of the late Sandy would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss.
Special thanks to Dr Pete Ward at the Richmond Practice for his care, Melanie Leckie for conducting the service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements,
The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous amount of £1100, raised in memory of Sandy, which will be shared between Strathcarron Hospice and the
Bo'ness Children's Fair Fund.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.