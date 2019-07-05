|
KELLY Ronald (Ronnie) John Died at home, in Bo'ness, peacefully, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his wife June, son Gordon, daughter Gail and two grandsons John and Matthew, as well as all other extended family. The Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on July 10, 2019, at 1.45 pm. To which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Camelon Juniors Social Club, where all are welcome. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for MacMillan Nurses and Strathcarron Hospice, in memory of Ronnie.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 5, 2019