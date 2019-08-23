Home

Roger GAISFORD

Notice

Roger GAISFORD Notice
GAISFORD Roger The family of the late Roger Gaisford would like to thank family and friends for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to Frank McGarry for his personal and comforting service, The Corbie Inn for the catering, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection, which raised £290.18, will be donated to The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, in memory of Roger.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
