Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:30
Falkirk Crematorium
GAISFORD Roger Suddenly, at home, on August 3, 2019, Roger, aged 71 years, beloved husband of the late Maureen, also a loving dad, father-in-law GPR, great-grandpa, brother and uncle. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection, in aid of Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
