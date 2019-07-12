|
|
|
HORN Roberta Fond memories of my dear sister Bertha who died 13th July 2018.
Also her husband Dick who died
20th February 2010.
They would not ask for grieving,
They would not ask for tears,
But just to be remembered,
Through the passing years.
Love Nan and Tommy xx
Sadly missed along life's way,
Quietly remembered every day.
Love Fiona, Jack and Cameron xx
No longer in our lives to share,
but in our hearts you're always there.
Love Alan and Alexis xx
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 12, 2019