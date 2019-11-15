|
|
|
HANNAH Robert Snedden (Bridgend / formerly
Mannerston Holdings)
Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Robert, aged 84 years, much loved by all. Funeral service will be held at Robert Bennie & Sons Funeral Parlour, Linlithgow, on Tuesday, November 19, at 10.30 am, followed by interment at Linlithgow Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11.15 am, to which all are invited. Afterwards there will be a reception at Linlithgow Rose Social Club.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019