Robert MEIKLE

Robert MEIKLE Notice
MEIKLE Robert Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on July 6, 2019, Robert, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Janet (Nettie) and a much loved father, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2.15 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 12, 2019
