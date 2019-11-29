|
HANNAH Robert The family of the late Robert Hannah would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to Rev Scott Marshall, for his personal and comforting service, Robert Bennie and Sons, for their kindness and efficient funeral arrangements and Linlithgow Rose Club, for catering. Many thanks to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery. The retiral collection, which was gratefully received will be donated to Macmillan Day Care, at St John's Hospital.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019