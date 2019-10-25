Home

SCRIMGEOUR Peter Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on October 20, 2019, Peter, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Jenny and cherished companion of Margaret. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Bo'ness Old Kirk, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to New Carriden Cemetery, arriving approximately 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to St Margaret's Home, Polmont.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
